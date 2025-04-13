OBITUARY: Judy Weppel Haltom

Judy Weppel Haltom, age 87, passed away on April 7th in Franklin, TN. Judy was born in Fairfield, CT to Morton and Mildred Butler, who doted upon her and a brother, Robert.

After college, she worked in New York City for a few years, selling and modeling diamonds for Harry Winston. She famously modeled the diamonds Eddie Fisher bought for Liz Taylor. She met John Weppel on a blind date, they fell in love and got married. They had two children, Susan and Tom, and moved to Virginia where they opened a sporting goods store, Athlete’s Alley.

Judy and John conquered the tennis courts, socialized at the country club and had many memorable parties. After selling the store and moving to Florida, she became a travel agent, specializing in cruises, hosting trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Europe and the Caribbean.

Next was life in the mountains of North Carolina, where she managed a thrift store that raised money for abused women and children. When John passed away, she moved to Tennessee and met Jim Haltom, whom she married, and had a much too short, but grand romance.

Judy was an incredibly charming, caring and positive person. She was a constant cheerleader, lifting people up and when she asked, “How are you?” She genuinely wanted to know. She will be greatly missed by many friends, lifelong and new, as well as her family.

Judy is survived by her daughter Susan, son-in-law Dan Frizsell, grandchildren Gabriel and Max, nieces Kimberly Szabo and Laura Dowling, stepdaughters Dawn and Shawn Haltom.

There will be a celebration of her life at her community, Everleigh Cool Springs in Franklin TN, at a future date that will be announced. The family of Judy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of her doctors for their patience, particularly Dr. Kavita Karlekar. And for the last month of her care, Francine Ruth of Home Matters home health care, Aveanna Hospice, and her friends Louise and Rhea who checked on her during her last days.