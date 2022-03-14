OBITUARY: Judy Pearl Bruce Crafton

Judy Pearl Bruce Crafton of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, she was 66 years old.

Judy spent most of her youth at the family owned Bruce’s store in the Peytonsville Community. She began working at the 76 Truckstop at the age of 15. After that, she worked with various food services until retirement in 2007.

Judy had several health issues over the last years but she fought a tough battle with a courageous spirit and kept her unfailing strong faith.

Preceded in death by parents, Percy “Bud” and Hazel Simmons Bruce; brothers, Earl, Jackie and Michael Bruce; infant son, William Bruce; son in law, Ben Yates.

Survived by: daughters, Bonnie Yates, Melodie (Daniel) Brady and Renea (Rob) Cothran; son, Tyler (Elizabeth) Crafton; grandchildren, Paige Brady, Cora (Tyler) Reid, Charlie and Cindy Yates, Audrey (Chase) Bobier, Lynnlee and Kennedy Crafton; brothers, Ray Bruce, Wayne (Beth) Bruce and Jimmy “Turtle” (Tina) Bruce; aunt and uncle, Jerald and Ethel Simmons.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, March 14, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brian Adkisson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tyler Crafton, Toby Bruce, Buck Bruce, Jason Bruce, Brandon Bruce, and Timmy Bruce.

Memorials may be made to the National Diabetes Foundation. Visitation will be 1:00 – 8:00 PM Sunday and 11:00 AM until service time on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

