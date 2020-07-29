



Judy Means Ladebauche passed away July 24, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center. She was born November 8, 1943 in Saginaw, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Ruth Ann Means, her father, Ralph Means and her brother, Dale Means.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Fred Ladebauche; daughters, Lori (Scott) Miler and Michelle Ladebauche; son, Andrew (Ashley) Ladebauche; five grandchildren, Conry and Garrett Miler, Thomas Jackson, Ava and Tucker Ladebauche and sister, Barbie Booream.

Judy was a volunteer at Williamson County Animal Control. She later became the director and under her leadership the Williamson County Animal Shelter was named the Number One Animal Control Facility in the United States in 1996 by the National Animal Control Association (NACA).

She was director at Metro Animal Care and Control and oversaw the relocation, construction and operations involved in the move of the shelter from Bordeaux to its current location on Harding Place in Nashville. She worked in animal control for 20 years retiring in 2015. She was instrumental in changing what once used to be called “dog pounds” into actual animal shelters.

She was tireless in her efforts to humanely shelter and care for all animals brought to these public facilities. She implemented spaying and neutering of all shelter adopted animals. She worked with animal welfare lobbyists to strengthen the cruelty to animals’ laws in Tennessee. She was truly a blessing to the animals.

A private service will be held in August at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church/Blessing of the Animals Fund, 510 West Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064.




