OBITUARY: Judy Marie Johnson

Judy Marie Johnson, aged 75, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2026, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Born on October 15, 1950, in Franklin, Tennessee, Judy dedicated her life to her family and a multitude of passions that enriched her days.

Throughout her life, Judy was known for her vibrant spirit and deep appreciation for history. Her love for restoring furniture and collecting fossils and crystals reflected her keen eye for beauty in the world around her. Many cherished memories were made during her travels out west, where she could immerse herself in the natural splendor and historical wonders that captured her heart. A devout Christian, Judy’s faith was foundational to her, guiding her actions and inspiring those around her. Additionally, she relished the music of George Strait, often sharing her admiration for his timeless songs.

Judy is survived by her beloved siblings: sister Joan Johnson, brother Marty Johnson, and sister Suzie Dalton, along with brother and sister-in-law Dean (Peggy) Johnson. She found great joy in her role as a mother and grandmother to her sons Christopher (Heather) Crafton and Brandon (Kailin) Reed, and was a proud grandmother to Greyson Reed and Hudson Reed. Judy’s loving presence will be missed by several nieces and nephews who held her dear.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Reed, and her parents, Jimmy Fowler Johnson and Dorothy Louise Lane Johnson. Judy’s life was a testament to the love and kindness she shared with many, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her.

Visitation for Judy will be held on March 11, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN. A funeral service will take place the following day, March 12, 2026, at 11:00 AM, also at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Mt. Hope Cemetery, beginning at 12:30 PM.

Judy Marie Johnson will be remembered with deep affection and respect by all whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Williamson County Humane Society.

