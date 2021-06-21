OBITUARY: Judy Larch

Judy Mae Larch, 73, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on June 19, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Judy was formerly from Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born on July 11, 1947 to Clifford and Ruby Hill in Guymon, Oklahoma.
Judy married Paul Larch on November 21, 1970 in Colorado Springs. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donnie Hill. Judy is survived by husband Paul, son Jerry, daughter Darla Solsbee, son-in-law Brian Solsbee, and grandsons Brandon and Connor Solsbee as well as Uncle Richard Hill (Linda), Aunt Leona Rogers (Rod) and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Judy loved her entire family and was known for always seeing the good in people. Judy is a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church. She graduated from the Gruver Texas High School and attended Panhandle State University. She was an Army wife who enjoyed traveling and living in a number of states. Judy spent a number of years employed by the federal government and was a proud supporter of our military troops.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home and interment to follow in Maury Memorial Gardens in Columbia, TN. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
