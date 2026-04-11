Judy Kaye Wakefield, age 72, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. A native of Hickman County, she was the daughter of the late James and Gladys Binkley Manley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Tristan Martin, and her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Gayle Binkley.

Judy was lovingly known as “Granny” to many. She found great joy in tending to her flower garden, watching birds, and spending peaceful moments by her fishpond. She adored her dog, Chloe, but above all, she cherished her family and her role as a grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Wakefield; her son, Kevin Wakefield; and her daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Nothstein. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Nicholas Wakefield, Connor (Caroline) Wakefield, Taylor (Levi) Goforth, Caleb (Hannah) Lovett, and Ryan Wakefield; and five great-grandchildren, Dakota Goforth, Charlie Wakefield, Hallie Lovett, Rylee Lovett, and Brooks Wakefield.

Judy is also survived by her stepchildren, Becky (Steven) Jones and Robbie (Jeff) Fox, along with their families; her brother, Delbert (Faye) Manley; and her special friend, Suzanne Corkran.

Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, April 10, 2026, from 12:00 noon until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, with John Stanfill officiating. Interment will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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