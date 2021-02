OBITUARY: Judy Coss Judkins

Judy Coss Judkins – Age 73 of Arrington, TN. February 18, 2021. Preceded in death by son, Jay Judkins. Survived by husband, John Judkins; daughter, Tammi Judkins; granddaughter, Bethany Judkins; great-grandson, Isaac Rippitoe; sister, Jackie (Jeff) Bullard.

Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Ronnie Pittenger. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday before the service at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.