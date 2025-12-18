OBITUARY: Judy Charlotte Dusche

Judy Charlotte Dusche, age 78, passed away on December 12, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. True to her character, Judy met each chapter of her life—especially the most difficult ones—with quiet strength, determination, and unwavering faith.

Born on August 9, 1947, in Neptune, New Jersey, Judy was the beloved daughter of the late Stanley Clayton and Charlotte Smith Clayton. Raised in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, she was active and adventurous, developing a lifelong love for travel, swimming, and downhill skiing. Judy met her future husband, Robert “Bert” Dusche, on the ski slopes when he invited her to cut ahead of him in the lift line—a fitting beginning for a lifelong partnership built on confidence, connection, and a shared sense of fun.

Judy devoted her professional life to caring for others as a registered nurse specializing in medical-surgical care. Nursing was more than a career; it was a reflection of her core values. Her servant’s heart extended beyond the hospital through her volunteer work as a guardian ad litem in North Carolina, where she advocated for children with compassion and integrity.

Confident yet humble, Judy had a natural way of drawing people in. She was devoted, generous, and deeply nurturing to her family. Her grandchildren, whom she adored, will fondly remember her impeccable organizational skills, the way she chuckled at her own jokes, and her constant readiness to join them in a board game.

In 2012, Judy moved to Tennessee, eventually settling in Thompson’s Station for the past ten years. There, she found a close-knit community at Thompson Station Church, forming deep connections and lasting friendships that brought her great joy.

Judy’s resilience was nothing short of inspiring. She faced breast, skin, and blood cancer with tenacity, grace, and unwavering resolve. Her strength served as a source of encouragement to everyone who walked alongside her during her journey.

Lovingly known as “Gam-Gam,” Judy’s memory will be cherished by her son and daughter-in-law, Pete and Nichole Dusche; step-sons, Mike (Marilyn) Dusche and Fred (Ana) Dusche; granddaughters, Cora and Genevieve Dusche; and her eight nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her childhood best friend, Gail Jordan, whose bond with Judy spanned a lifetime.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert “Bert” Dusche; her twin sister, Elinor; her brother, Cary; and her sister, Jean.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s honor to Thompson Station Church, the American Cancer Society, or Operation Christmas Child, a cause especially dear to her heart.

Visitation will be held at Thompson Station Church (2604 Thompson’s Station Rd E) on Saturday, December 20, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., with a memorial service immediately following at 11:30.

The care of Ms. Judy Charlotte Dusche has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.