OBITUARY: Judy Bragan

Judy Bragan, 75, died after a two year long struggle of declining health on October 2, 2025. She was born in Burnham, Maine, the daughter of Florence and Clarence Cookson.

She was employed at various factory positions throughout her lifetime. She was a lifetime resident of Maine. Her favorite time was summer when she went to the ocean and lakes. After her retirement she moved to Tennessee to be closer to her son and grandchildren. She spent her retirement years enjoying going to yard sales, reading books and attending family outings.

She was predeceased by two husbands, Michael Plante and Paul Bragan.

She is survived by her son Cory Cookson and his wife Michelle of Spring Hill. Two grandchildren, Brittany Fraser and her husband Niall and Dakota Cookson and his wife Jessica. Two beloved great grandchildren, Wyatt and Grayson Fraser. One sister Sandra Devine of Waterville Maine, a niece Gayle and nephews Scotty and Edward.

She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.