OBITUARY: Judy Arleen Betzold

Judy Arleen Betzold, 65 years of age, of Fairview, TN, passed away November 28, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center.

She was born October 11, 1960, in Dickson, TN, to the late, Paul and Velma (Harness) Gordon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mike Betzold; daughter, Stephanie Peoples; sister, Karen Warner and brother in law, Mike Warner; nephew, Josh Campbell; and great nieces, Graycen and Madalyn Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Proverbs Animal Shelter in Dickson.

Judy will be laid to rest at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, on December 19, 2025, at 11:00 A.M.

