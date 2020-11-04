OBITUARY: Judith Mauck

Mrs. Judith “Judy” Rae Mauck, age 71, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Jack Trieber officiating. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10AM-12PM at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Middle Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery in Nashville on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11AM. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on November 18, 1948 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Judy was the daughter of the late Gottlieb Trieber and the late Emily Weber Trieber. She married Donald Mauck on May 31, 1975. Before her work as a homemaker, she worked as a Kindergarten teacher for five years and later homeschooled all six of her children. She was an avid reader and devoted Christian. She read her Bible every morning, was a Sunday School teacher, and played the piano and organ for her church the majority of her adult life. Judy was a member of Family Baptist Church in Columbia. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches. She loved her family and was incredibly involved in her children and grandchildren’s lives.

In addition to her husband, Donald of forty-five years, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons: Donald (Angie) Mauck of Franklin, John (Jadene) Mauck of California, Peter (Sharon) Mauck of California; daughters: Cassie (Steve) Fox of Spring Hill, Emily (Brock) Campbell of California, Rachel (Dustin) Hubbart of Illinois; brother, Jack (Cindie) Trieber; sister, Jill (Dave) Smith; thirty grandchildren; one great grandchild and another great grandchild on the way.