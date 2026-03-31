Judith Marie Burton, age 81, of Rutledge, TN passed from this life to her Heavenly home Thursday, March 26, 2026. Judith loved Jesus with her whole heart and wanted everyone to know Him as their Lord and Savior. She loved her family and was intentional to lead her grandchildren to grow in love with Christ. She loved the body of Christ, His church and was a faithful servant member of True Life Church. She also served in the Food Pantry Ministry of Grainger County Baptist Association. Judith served many people in her home with amazingly delicious meals, gracious hospitality and kindness. She will be missed by many people but Heaven is certainly sweeter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, E.W. “Bill” Burton, of 43 years; parents, Granville and Ruby Ratliff; and brother, Jim Ratliff. Judith leaves behind her sons, William (Maria) Burton of Spring Hill, TN and Ray (Wendy) Burton of Rutledge, TN; grandchildren, Hannah, Colton, and Isabella; nephews, Jimmy (Pam) Ratliff and Timmy (Donna) Ratliff; special family members, Matt, Valerie, and Robbie Seymore, whom she loved greatly; and a host of family members who loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to True Life Church. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at True Life Church with a funeral service to follow with Pastor Jimmy Inman officiating. Friends and family will gather at 10:00a.m. at Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, Wednesday, April 1, 2026 to proceed to Jefferson Memorial Gardens for an 11:00a.m. graveside with Rev. Phillip Lyons Officiating.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Farrar Funeral Home – Jefferson City.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email