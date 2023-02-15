OBITUARY: Judith Lee Smith ‘Judy’ Stinson

Judith Lee Smith “Judy” Stinson, age 74 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Judy was a graduate of Franklin High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and received her Masters Degree from the College of Charleston, South Carolina.

Early in her career, she coached and was Dean of Students in Middle School where was teaching in South Carolina. She also taught and coached track and field at Hawkins Jr. High School in Hendersonville, TN. Her career continued as a teacher in Physical Education at Liberty Elementary and retired after forty years of service.

Judy loved gardening, golfing and walking her dog. Her sweet kindness will be sadly missed by all.

Preceded in death by parents, Jimmie and Carmine Burchett Smith; sister, Vivian Isaacs Brannon and brother, William Eugene Isaacs.

Survived by: husband, William C. “Billy” Stinson; nieces and nephews, Lydia Isaacs Hardy, Bill (Leslye) Isaacs, Kelly Brannon (Jeffrey) Morris, Dean “Dee” (Jeff Mize) Brannon, Kay Kay Brannon Garrett; brothers in law and sister in law, Jerry Brannon, Lucille Isaacs and Ronald Stinson; special friend, Jerre Ann Mathis; beloved pet, Amos and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Vanderbilt Legends Club.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital – st.jude.org; Williamson County Homeless Alliance, 511 West Meade Blvd., Franklin, TN or any youth sports charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/