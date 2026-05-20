Judith Lee Grigsby Hayes, age 84 of the Burwood Community, Thompson Station, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior May 16, 2026. Judy was a native of Williamson County. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from David Lipscomb University and her Master’s Degree from George Peabody University. Judy was a member of Burwood Church of Christ. In her early career, she taught school at Bethesda and Grassland Elementary Schools. She married James Harlin “Jim” Hayes and together they built a legacy of philanthropic and leadership roles that continue throughout the community. Judy was a public servant as Commissioner of Williamson County for twenty-eight years. She was an advocate for our community and had a sincere ability to encourage others by rolling up her own sleeves to work for preservation while believing in possibilities. Her passion was with animals and was instrumental along with others in the completion of Williamson County Animal Center that is located on Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin. She also had a passion to preserve the Hayes House and the Main Barn located at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm which continued to honor her and her beloved husband’s family. Her dedication to Friends of Franklin Parks were recognized and will forever be a part of the county. So many acts of kindness were given by Judy without wanting any recognition for her love for others. “Well done, thy good and faithful servant” definitely is known for our beloved family member and special friend, Judy Hayes.

Preceded in death by husband, James Harlin “Jim” Hayes; parents, Leonard Booker and Annie Lou Barker Grigsby and brother, Jack Grigsby and brother in law, Victor Neiland.

Survived by: nieces, Susan (Tony) Florence and family, Brad (Rachel) Florence, Baker and Hallie Florence; Mary Jacque Thompson and family, Lauren (Casey) Abel, Hudson and Hollis Abel and Scott (Cindy) Hollis; cousins, Joe Duncan, Nancy Barker Craig and family, Sandy Barker Heyboer and family, Larry Barker and family, Jerry Barker and family, Beth Duncan Glasgow and family, Anita Gillespie and family, Joyce Smith and family, Betty Rodriguez and family, Ida Jean Pratt and family and Ann Hieronymus and family; sister in law, Mary Etta Hayes Neiland, lifelong friend, June Caldwell; devoted personal assistant, friend and caretaker, Karen Ross; the Jim Hayes Family and loving Williamson County friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon Friday, May 22, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. While knowing so many people would be able to tell Judy’s story, the family has selected speakers to highlight her family and career. A private family burial will be held at Burwood Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brad Florence, Scott Hollis, Jeff Smith, Michael Barker, Gary Fewell, Billy Barnhill, Ben Worley and Keith Heyboer. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Lawrence, Nancy Conway, Larry Jones, Norris Barker, Jackie Reed, Larry Barker, Jerry Barker, Joe Duncan, Rick Warwick, Rogers Anderson, Clay and Faye Harlin, John Neiland, Bill Neiland, Ondrea Johnson, Julian Bibb, Beth Worley and children, Friends of Burwood Community, Members of Burwood Church of Christ and The Burwood Belles.

Memorials may be made to the Burwood Cemetery, c/o Patsy Barker Abernathy, 3141 Hazelton Drive, Thompson Station, Tennessee 37179.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday and 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 Noon on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.