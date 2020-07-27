



Judith Katherine Goodwin, age 66 of Franklin, TN passed away July 24, 2020.

She was born in Madison, TN to the late Herman & Ruby Pruitt Maddox. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and was a registered nurse.

Survived by her sons, Charles Andrew Goodwin, Jr. and Seth Preston Goodwin; daughter, Katherine (Andrew Stevenson) Dowlen; grandchildren, Miya Goodwin, McKenna Pewitt and Lilly Goodwin; several nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Duke.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com



