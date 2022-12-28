OBITUARY: Judith “Judy” Walker Manning Auer

Judith “Judy” Walker Manning Auer, 80, of Franklin, died peacefully in her sleep of apparent heart failure on Dec. 22, 2022.

Mrs. Auer loved her family, music, the “River Bye Farm,” and all that came with it, and was a lifelong passionate educator who went on to homeschool her three adopted children through high school. Judy lived fully, trusted the Lord to guide her, and will forever be in our hearts. Judy was known to be a kind, pleasant southern host with a quick wit and a sense of humor while mirroring a strong independent side that one could remember similarities from her mother, Helen.

Judy was born in Nashville, TN, on Nov. 10, 1942, to Helen and Edwin Manning Sr. After relocating back to Tennessee, she joined Immanuel Baptist Church, where she was a member for 60+ years. She graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and was an active member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She taught locally in Franklin, TN, at Grassland Elementary and Franklin High School before traveling to teach in Department of Defense (DoD) Schools in Germany and Japan, where she met her husband and obtained her Master’s Degree in Counseling.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Dr. James “Jim” Edward Auer (Cdr USN Ret.), and children; son and daughter-in-law, Francis “Frank” Teiichiro (Shanna) Auer, their children, Noah, Sophia, Charlotte, Lydia, daughter and son-in-law, Helen Meeyoung (Nathan) Girard, son and daughter-in-law, Major John Edwin (Kristin) Auer (USMC) and their daughter, Violet, sister, Nancy Manning (Pace) VanDevender and sister-in-law, Vicki Carroll Manning. In addition to her immediate family, she will be deeply missed by a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, friends, past coworkers, and sorority sisters.

The funeral for Mrs. Auer will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 11-12 pm at Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 222 Belle Meade Blvd. in Nashville. There will be a visitation immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.

Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.