Judith (Judy) Love Lifsey, 80, of Franklin, TN, passed away on June 5, 2026 in her home. She was with her loving husband of almost 59 years.

Judy was born in Jackson, TN to Robert and Evelyn Love on March 6, 1946. She attended undergraduate at Lambuth College and received her Master of Arts from Vanderbilt University. She married her college sweetheart, David B. Lifsey on July 23, 1967 in Jackson, TN. She served decades as a committed educator and librarian at Franklin High School where she impacted countless students with her generosity and kindness. She was heavily involved at her church, Bethlehem United Methodist. She served for years and became very close with her friends in book club.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Love and her brother, James Robert Love.

Judy is survived by her beloved husband, David B. Lifsey, son, William D. Lifsey (Ashlea) and daughter, Linda Lifsey Garrad (Jimmy); grandchildren, Anna and Jackson Lifsey and Luke and Ruby Garrad; sister, Anita Love Bice; sister-in-law, Liz Harvell Love; brother and sister-in-law, William C. and Lynn Lifsey; nieces and nephews Charlie E. Bice, Robert Cooper Bice (Kristin), and Sarah Bice Robinson (Alex); Jonathan Lifsey and Benjamin Lifsey.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 19 at 5:00 pm at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Franklin, TN.

Judy was buried during a private service at Williamson Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, June 10. She was surrounded by her loving family and trusted friend and minister, Rev. Dr. Mary Beth Bernheisel.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.