



Judith “Judy” Lee Kayser Moyer, age 79 of Brentwood, TN passed away July 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Huntington, WV to the late Bernard & Clara Marie Kayser. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Judy was the former office manager at Nalco Chemical Company.

Preceded in death by her brothers, Bernard Kayser and Edward Kayser; sister, Elenor Jean Smith.

Survived by her loving husband of 58 years, James “Jim” Moyer of Brentwood, TN; son, James “Jay” Moyer of Franklin, TN; daughters, Susan Bloomingburg of Hattiesburg, MS and Kelly Basel of Franklin, TN; sister, Betty Prince of Venice, FL; grandchildren, Trey Moyer and Macy Moyer, Max (Ashton) Bloomingburg, Ava Bloomingburg, Kaitlyn Beard and Noah Basel; great-granddaughter, Ana.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital.

A private inurnment in Williamson Memorial Gardens will take place at a later date.




