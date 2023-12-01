OBITUARY: Judith ‘Judy’ Kay LeBoeuf

Judith “Judy” Kay LeBoeuf, age 77 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

She was born in Scottsburg, IN to the late Ernest and Marie Abner.

She graduated from Ball State University with a master’s degree and became a middle school principal in Seminole, FL.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Abner.

She is survived by her husband of 55 ½ years, Chuck LeBoeuf; son, Charlie (Megan) LeBoeuf; grandchildren, Wyatt and Davis; sisters, Christine Holt, Dott Surber and Janice Disbro.

A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

