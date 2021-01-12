OBITUARY: Judith Johnson Sweeney

Judith Johnson Sweeney age 80 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away January 9, 2021.

Judith was a graduate of Trevecca. Judith was the Director of the Pre-School Program at Franklin Community of Faith. She worked with Mid-Cumberland Nutritional Programs with senior citizens.

She is survived by her loving husband, George Sweeney; daughters, Cheryl Lynn (Jay) Brown, Janet Lee (Bill) Beard and Jennifer Lynn (Dean) Pierce; sons, Jeff Allen (Crystal) Sweeney and Jason Derone (Tonya) Sweeney; sisters, Jean Johnson and Linda Alluams; brother, Art Johnson; grandchildren, Chelsea (Shawn) Tucker, Will Beard, Cole (Bethany) Sweeney, Rachel Sweeney, Austin Stanfill, Kirstin Stanfill, Nina Sweeney, Jesse Sweeney, Matthew Dugan, Riley Dugan, Chuck Whitehurst, Kayle Brown, Keri Pierce and Paige Pierce; great grandchildren, Marley Jude Tucker, Greyson Sweeney, Landyn Murrah and Christian Resendez.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment, Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation will be held 4-8:00PM Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com