OBITUARY: Judith Hayden Moran

By
Williamson Source
-
Judith Hayden Moran

Judith Hayden MoranJudith Hayden Moran, 82, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on August 25, 2021. Judi was born December 21, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Jerome W. and Winifred (Meany) Hayden.

Judi is survived by her three children, Mora Moran of Nolensville, TN, Jennifer Moran (Erick Shrauger) of Brentwood, TN, and Matthew (Jean) Moran of Davenport, IA and her three grandchildren; Madeleine Moran, Finnegan Moran and Quinn Shrauger.

Judi was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David C. Moran, her parents and the family dog, Shamrock, Prince of Tyrone.

Judi grew up in River Forest, Illinois and graduated from Trinity High School. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Art from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she was member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. After graduating from college, Judi worked in graphic design creating corporate logos for firms in Chicago and Omaha, Nebraska.

Due to her husband’s successful business career, Judi and her family moved often, living in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas and Tennessee. Judi was actively involved in volunteering throughout her life, especially at The Art Center Waco, Brentwood Women’s Group, West Hills Women’s Group, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Judi was an avid traveler, shopper and collector of Southwestern artwork and English silver.

Judi was devoted to her family. She was the best Mom and a wonderful, loving wife.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers from Homecare Assistance, especially her primary caregiver, Rosa Amador. As well as Christopher Bailey and Nancy Telford of Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care and support.

Memorial contributions in Judith’s memory may be made to the St. Joseph’s Indiana School in Chamberlain, South Dakota – https://www.stjo.org/.

