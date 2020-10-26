OBITUARY: Judith Cathey Clifton

Judith Cathey Clifton, age 67 of the Rally Hill Community, TN passed away October 24, 2020.

Judith was a member of Ash Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She loved her family and friends and always wanted them near.

Preceded in death by parents, Dan and Jonell Cathey and daughter, Cathey Clifton Carrington. Survived by: husband, Donald Clifton; son, Jordan (Stephanie) Clifton; daughter, Melia Clifton; brother, Roger (Annette) Cathey; sister, Kim Cathey; grandchildren, Jordan, Jr. (Rachel) Clifton, Kaitlyn Carrington (Allen) Davis, Marty (Katie) Carrington and Aaron (Leah) Clifton; great grandchildren, Bentley Clifton, Brison Tidwell-Clifton, Brody Clifton and Marty Carrington, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Pastor Steve Roger officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Steve Tidwell, Paul Tidwell, Billy Cathey, John Carrington, Jr., Marty Carrington and Jordan Clifton, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of the Ash Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to Ash Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com