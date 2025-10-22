OBITUARY: Judith Ann McInerney

Judith McInerney was born on June 1st, 1945 and passed away on October 17th, 2025 at age 80. She was born in Chicago, Illinois and at an early age the family moved to Metropolis, Illinois where she grew up until college. Judy always loved writing, and at age 8 she was published in the local paper and consequently was invited to write a daily column which she continued writing thru high school.

Judy earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Marquette University. The summer between her junior and senior year the local newspaper asked if she would write an article about the history of the local people. This was one of her most cherished memories. She did not write an article, she wrote 19 complete sections which needed to be reprinted 3 times because it sold out each time. She loved all of the wonderful people who let her pour over their family histories in their attics.

Judy met her husband of 58 years at Marquette University. They had 4 children, 18 grandchildren and 5 1/2 great grandchildren which were the light of her life. Through her life of raising children she also published 5 young adult novels, one of which was published internationally. She was also the CEO of the family commercial construction business.

Judy was a member of Richland County Club for 25 years and really enjoyed the social aspect of golf with her girlfriends, during the time she could play. She also loved to cruise and saw a big part of our world.

Judy had so many wonderful friends that unfortunately she will miss, but will always watch over all of them from heaven.

