OBITUARY: Judith Andre Maitland

Mrs. Judith Andre Maitland of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, she was 88 years old.

She was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Harry and Marcella Drozda.

She is preceded by her husband of 67 years, Harry Maitland.

She is survived by children Mark, Lisa and Andrea. She has 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was passionate about flower gardening and painting.

A memorial service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064, Friday, August 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM. A visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

