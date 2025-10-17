OBITUARY: Juanita Watkins “Nita” Potts

Juanita Watkins Potts, age 79, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed from this life on October 14th, 2025.

Known as “Nita”, she was born in Nashville, Tennessee to Bunion Edward Watkins and Sible Ruth Watkins. She grew up in the Grassland area of Williamson County, and graduated from Franklin High School in the class of 1964. She met the love of her life, Reese Walker Potts, in 7th grade, when he spotted her during a bus change. After a three-year courtship, partially carried out through letters, they married in 1964 and Nita joined Reese in Spokane, Washington, where he was stationed in the Air Force.

They returned to Franklin, Tennessee, shortly after the birth of their daughter Teresa, who was soon joined by another daughter, Kim. Nita was a talented seamstress, often making her daughters matching clothes and creating outfits for their dolls. She enjoyed finding a good deal, and loved shopping at garage sales and discount stores with her friends and granddaughters.

Nita taught for 22 years at Mother’s Day Out at Walker Baptist Church, and loved her time there teaching young children. Nita was also a faithful member of Walker Baptist for 55 years, and read her Bible daily. She enjoyed playing cards and games, and had a strong competitive spirit, often beating her family and friends.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Reese Potts of 61 years; daughters Teresa (Doug) Newell and Kim (Bart) Nash; her granddaughters Jessi (Marshall) Pearson, Olivia Nash, and Hope (Bayley) Shields; and her siblings Shirley (Nick) LaRose, Wayne (Sarah) Watkins, Larry (Kate) Watkins, Ricky (Gayle) Watkins, and Gary Watkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Steven Watkins and sister Judy Farmer. Memorials may be made to Walker Baptist Church, Franklin TN.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, October 18, 2025 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Chuck McElhannon will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Walter & Judy Eberle.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

