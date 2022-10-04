OBITUARY: Juanita ‘Nita’ Leigh Warren

Juanita “Nita” Leigh Warren of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, she was 93 years old.

Preceded in death by husband, Gary Warren.

Survived by daughters, Patricia Warren and Suzan (Kevin) Hobgood; grandchildren, Chelsea (Rodney) Bass and Austin Hobgood; great-grandchildren, Sloan and Shelby Bass.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Wendell Byrd. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers: Austin Hobgood, Rodney Bass, Sloan Bass, Joe Lackey, Josh Pollock and Joe Birdsong. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/