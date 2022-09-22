OBITUARY: Juanita June (Edwards) Anderson

Juanita June (Edwards) Anderson of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, she was 90 years old.

She was born in Jackson, TN to the late Kay T. & Pauline Edwards.

Juanita was a member of Concord Road Church of Christ. She was the budget officer and receptionist for former Governor, Frank Clement. She was also the former secretary to the CEO at Textron Aerostructures for 29 years.

Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” William Anderson; daughter, Connie Straughn; sister, Mary Kay Woodard; brother, Paul Thomas Edwards.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Magnolia Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Dennis Makins and Ron Gambill will officiate. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Edwards-Anderson Scholarship Fund at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, TN.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Friday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/