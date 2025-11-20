OBITUARY: Juanita Joyce Jennette

Juanita Joyce Jennette, age 74 of Thompsons Station, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Joyce was born in Nashville, TN on July 14, 1951, daughter to the late Thomas & Doris Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her son, Terry Jennette; sister, Loris Anderson & grand-daughter, Joyce Nicole; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Jennette.

Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Terry Lee Jennette, Children, Nelda (Jeff) Kay & Joe Jennette; siblings, Michael Anderson & Terry Jean Anderson; daughter-in-law, Tristin Jennette; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, November 24, 2025, at Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene Thompsons, 3864 Johnson Hollow Rd, Thompsons Station, TN 37179.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene, Thompsons Station, with Pastor Bro. Danny Wise officiating.

Burial will follow in Johnson Cemetery.

Aiden Roberson, Dakota Roberson, William Johnson, Donald (Bubba) Johnson, Philip Martin, Luke Jennette, Cody Jennette & Joshua Crabtree will serve as pallbearers.

