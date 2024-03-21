OBITUARY: Juanita Brown

Sister Juanita Brown, age 91 of Nolensville, Tennessee transitioned peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Sister Juanita lived a beautiful and full life while here on earth. Her ways were pleasantness, and all her paths were peace. Please keep her grandchildren and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Sister Brown will be deeply missed.

Arrangements are as follows: Thursday, March 28, 2024. Location, Ebenezer United Methodist Church – 101 King Street, Nolensville Tennessee 37135. Visitation: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with Celebration of Life Ceremony to follow. Interment: Nolensville Community Cemetery – Horton Hwy 31A, Nolensville Tennessee. https://www.strawtherfh.com

 

