OBITUARY: Juan Jose Reyna

Juan Jose Reyna-passed away at his residence on Monday Jan 4, 2021. He was 73 years old. Born on Sept 11, 1947 in Tampico, Tamaulipas Mexico to Jose Reyna and Juana Canche Reyna.

He was one of twelve siblings. He graduated from Harrison HS in Chicago, IL. After graduating he joined the Army and served in Vietnam from 1967-1970. Moved back to Chicago where he later met Maria Gonzalez and they soon wed on Sept 9, 1972 at St Francis Catholic Church. Juan worked at General Motors in Lyons, IL from July 1974 till 1991.

Then decided to move the family to Spring Hill, Tn and work at Saturn Motor Corp. He worked at Saturn from 1991 till he retired in Nov 2004.

Juan is survived by spouse Maria L Reyna, 3 sons Hugo, Omarr, Erik and 2 grandchildren Claudia and Adrian. Juan and his beloved Maria were married for 48 yrs. We want to acknowledge our families, friends, and acquaintances for All the prayers and many words of comfort and kindness. Perform a random act of kindness in his memory to provide others support and happiness at this time.

A private graveside service was held at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com