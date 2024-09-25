OBITUARY: Juan Francisco Alarcon Morata

Juan Francisco Alarcon Morata, age 68, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on September 22, 2024.

He was born in Murcia, Spain to the late Martin Alarcon and Dolores Morata.

Juan loved the Dallas Cowboys, NY Yankees, wrestling, reading and drawing comics. A true Parrot head, was a Jimmy Buffet fan and loved to travel, especially to Captiva Island, FL and Maine. Juan’s greatest love was for his family, children and grandchildren, and his dogs, Roxy and Sophie. He worked for BNY Mellon for 40 plus years.

In addition to his parents, Juan was preceded in death by his loving parents in law, Jerry and Marion Rubinetti.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Alarcon; sons, Frank, Christopher (McKinley), James, and Matthew (Kaylah); grandchildren, Ryleigh, Anthony, Rhett, Theo and Asher; sister, Dolores (Pat) Krowl; nieces, Samantha and Melissa; and nephew, Nicholas.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Paramedics at Williamson Medical EMS who provided care and comfort.

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family at this difficult time. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

