OBITUARY: Juan Carlos Lopez Guzman

Juan Carlos Lopez Guzman left us on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023 at the age of 37.

He was born in Degollado, Jalisco and resided in Spring Hill.

He was known for his love for his family, friends, music, outdoors, and horses. He always lived every day with intention and to the fullest. He was a godly man that enjoyed being with family and on any given day you could find him in “El Rancho” with his horses listening to music at full volume.

He was a family man; the love for his wife, children, parents, sisters, nieces and nephews was one of a kind. To know Juan Carlos Lopez Guzman was to love him. He will leave a big gap in our community as he never met a stranger. Every person in the world to him, was a friend he hadn’t met. He was the life of the party and could bring anyone to a smile. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Forever in our hearts.

Preceded in death by his grandfathers, Fransico Guzman and Refugio Lopez; grandmother, Ma Dolores Garcia; brother-in-law, Juan Castro; nephew, Michael Lopez.

Survived by his wife, Norma Castro; children, Pamela, Juan Carlos, Natalia; parents, Jose Luis Lopez and Rosa Elvira Guzman; grandmother, Josefina Angle; sisters, Berenice (Javier) Lopez, Alexandra (Hugo) Lopez, Ana Lopez, and Yoselyn (Nestor) Lopez; brother-in-law, Jose Castro and Jason Castro; sister-in-law, Jailene Castro; nieces and nephews, Aileen, Arianna, Eli, Edwin, Alex, Luis, Brandon, Adrian, Noah, Angie and Ricky; many beloved extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held 2:00 PM- 8:00 PM on Friday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 5239 Main Street Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174 931-486-0059 https://www.springhill-memorial.com

Mass will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 7, 2023, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church. Burial to follow at El Rancho 5491 Creekview Rd. Columbia, TN in Marshall County.

Juan Carlos López Guzmán nos dejó el martes 3 de Octubre de 2023 a la edad de 37 años. Nació en Degollado, Jalisco y residió en Spring Hill. Era conocido por su amor por su familia, sus amigos, la música, el aire libre y los caballos. Siempre vivió cada día con intención y al máximo. Era un hombre piadoso que disfrutaba estar en familia y un día cualquiera lo podías encontrar en “El Rancho” con sus caballos escuchando música a todo volumen. Era un hombre de familia; el amor por su esposa, hijos, padres, hermanas, sobrinas y sobrinos era único. Conocer a Juan Carlos López Guzmán era amarlo. Dejará un gran vacío en nuestra comunidad ya que nunca conoció a un extraño. Para él, cada persona en el mundo era un amigo que no había conocido. Él era el alma de la fiesta y podía hacer sonreír a cualquiera. Lo extrañaremos profundamente y nunca lo olvidaremos. Por siempre en nuestros corazones.