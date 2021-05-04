OBITUARY: Joyce Smith Tucker

Joyce Smith Tucker – age 87 of Franklin, TN. May 2, 2021.

Preceded in death by her husband, Melvin C. Tucker, Jr., son, Darryl Gentry Tucker; and brother, Jimmy Smith; mother and father, Maurell and Reed Smith. Survived by her sisters, Wanda Brown, Patty Whitman (Jerry Whitman), Stella Smith, and Linda Hill; daughter, Van Tucker (Monty Holmes); and son, Melvin C. “Trey” Tucker, Ill (Theresa); grandsons, Casey Spicer (Mariah Wolfe) and Eamonn Spicer (Ami Caldwell Spicer); and granddaughters, Cate Tucker and Vivienne Tucker; great-grandchildren, Annalen Spicer and Oakley Spicer.

A native of Red Boiling Springs, TN, Joyce attended Red Boiling Springs High School and married Melvin Tucker in Franklin, TN on June 8, 1956. A devoted wife and mother, she also served as the bookkeeper for Brentwood Jewelry for 45 years. She was an active member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and a founder of the Mother’s Day Out program. Some of her favorite activities included her annual “sisters” beach trip, card club, and scrapbooking. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to Kim Strickland, Dr. Mark Aaron, Dr. David Allen, and the staff at Alive Hospice.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin, TN 37069 by Dr. Craig Goff and Associate Pastor Felicia Kumar. Visitation wit h the family will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers; Howard Cope Sunday School Class. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Franklin, TN or Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.