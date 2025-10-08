OBITUARY: Joyce Nicole Jennette Cummins

Joyce Nicole Jennette Cummins passed away on October 1, 2025 in Columbia, TN.

She was preceded in death by her uncle, Terry Jennette; aunt, Elizabeth Jennette; brother, Ryan Jennette; great-grandparents, Geneva and Joe Lige Jennette; and her grandparents, Robert and Vivian Crafton.

Left to cherish Nicole’s memory are her husband, John Alan Cummins; parents, Terry Lee Jennette, Juanita Joyce Jennette, Nelda Kaye Jennette and Joseph Lee Jennette; her children, Aiden Roberson, Dakota Roberson, Ava Cummins and Vallie Beard-Cummins; siblings, Josie (Joshua) Crabtree, Kayla (Logan) Slaughter, Olivia (Jesse) Tomlin, Maudie Johnson, Don Bubba Johnson, Will Johnson, Brittney (James) Dawes, Bethany Johnson, Kayla (Cody) Whitehead, Derek David Devin Davis; aunts and uncles, Carrine (Ruben) Pruitt, Ann (Rick) Martin, Paulette (Jim) Jennette, Philip (Jennifer) Martin, Mike Anderson, Kristie Crafton, Terry Jean Hanes, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be remembered by many special friends, including Ana Beard, Erica Walls, Kelcie Tailor and Stephanie Redd.

To know Nicole was to love her. She had the most contagious laugh and could light up any room she walked into. Nicole loved arts and crafts and spending time with her family, especially her children. She was full of life, fun, and laughter in any situation; the kind of person you could sit next to under any conditions. Her heart was unforgettable.

Nicole fought a long hard battle for over a decade, but despite her struggles she would do anything for you, and even if she couldn’t, you could count on her to find a way. She was kind, loving, caring, and beautiful inside and out!

Nicole will be deeply missed by her husband and her three amazing children, who were her entire world, along with so many friends and family. Though her time was cut too soon, the love and light she shared will last forever. She is now at peace with all her favorite angels! Forever a daddy’s girl and her mama’s world.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Johnson Hollow Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Thursday from 3-8 PM and on Friday after 12 Noon.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com