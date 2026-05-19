Joyce Marie Johnson Adams, age 75 of Old Hickory, TN was born October 6, 1950, and who peacefully departed this life on May 17, 2026. While our hearts are heavy with loss, we also give thanks for the many years of love, laughter, and memories she shared with all who knew her.

She was a retired office manager with Buck Overby Construction in Nashville. Joyce was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Joyce was a woman whose presence could light up a room. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a way of making people smile even during difficult times. Whether through a funny comment, a warm conversation, or simply being herself, Joyce brought joy to those around her.

More than anything, Joyce loved her family. She was a devoted Wife to her husband, Herman Adams, and a loving Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend whose care and support will never be forgotten. Her family was the center of her world, and she made sure they always knew they were loved.

Joyce’s daughters would like to express the deepest gratitude to Herman for everything he did selflessly during her long illnesses. His unwavering love and commitment to taking care of her and going every single day to be with her so she was never alone.

Preceded in death by son, Barry Edward Gilliam whom she carried in her heart always. Survived by: husband of 25 years, Herman Adams; daughters, Renee Gilliam and Melanie (B.J. Pruitt) Woodard; sons, Jason (Danielle) Adams and Steven Adams; sister, Retha (Johnnie) Marlin; sister in law & brother in law, Dee (Kurt) Gish; grandchildren, Barrett Ray, Tiffany Reed, Brittany Russell, Dylan Finch, Taylor Wise and Caleb Adams; eleven great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends whose lives she touched deeply.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Johnson Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Caleb Adams, Barrett Ray, Tristan Finch, Colton Pruitt, Braden Pruitt and John Pruitt. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Finch, Shane Johnson, Mike Johnson, Chris Johnson, Jason Marlin, Dakota Russell and Danny Stinson.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Tuesday and 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.