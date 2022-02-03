OBITUARY: Joyce (Logue) Lovell

Mrs. Katherine Joyce Logue Lovell, age 85 of Spring Hill, passed away January 30, 2022 at her Greens Mill Rd home.

A native of Maury County, she was the daughter of the late James Harley Logue and Estelle Goodwin Logue.

She retired as a supervisor with Weathertamer in Columbia and a member of the Church of Christ. Joyce enjoyed cooking and fishing but will be remembered as a Christian lady who loved her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: James Elbert Logue, Ira Dallas Logue, Harley Eugene Logue, Allen Benton Logue, Thomas Arnold Logue, Freddie Logue, Frances Logue, Charles Jackson Logue, G. C. Logue, Georgie Lee Logue, Dorris Marie West, Barbara Ann Langley, and Evelyn Logue. She was also preceded by two children: Barbara “Susie” Lovell and Randell Kingsley (Renae) Lovell.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years: James Kingsley Lovell; children: Ricky Lovell (and Debra Fitzgerald), Donnie (Gaye) Lovell, Sherrie (Jimmy) Campbell, and Kenny (Dana) Lovell; grandchildren: Jason (Shannon) Lovell, Jeff (Tiffany) Lovell, Honey (Chris) Sharp, Shawna Lovell, Shelley (Antonio) Lyles, DeeDee Lovell, Valerie Lovell, Hollie Campbell, Ethan Lovell and Cody (Ashley) Campbell; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Joyce’s family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, February 3 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, and again on Friday, February 4 from 12:30 until 1:30 PM. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 1:30 PM at the funeral home, officiated by Bro. Jim Taylor. Burial will follow in the Garden of Prayer at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin.

Pallbearers will be Jason Lovell, Jeff Lovell, Ethan Lovell, Cody Campbell, Ryan Bowling, and Blake Lovell.