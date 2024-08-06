OBITUARY: Joyce Lewis Edwards

Joyce Lewis Edwards, age 84, passed away at her home in Williamson County on Friday, August 2, 2024.

She was born in Waverly, TN, on February 7, 1940, to the late Edwin and Zula Mae Patrick Lewis.

She is survived by her husband: Maurice Edwards; daughter: Donna Davis; sister: Bobbie (Randall) Eden; step-mother: Polly Golden; step-daughter: Maureen (Tim) Harvey; step-sons: Terrence, Ronnie, and Vance; six granddaughters; and 9 great-grandchildren.

In addition to being a homemaker, she had a career that spanned forty plus years with TVA, with assignments throughout the valley region. She was well liked and made many life-long friends. We will miss her beautiful smile and friendly demeanor.

The family wishes to thank the members of her church family at Trinity Methodist for the prayers and outreach during her illness; for the compassionate care of the Accent Hospice team; and to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Sam Clarke officiating. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. Burial in Batson Cemetery in Humphreys County on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

