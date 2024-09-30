OBITUARY: Joyce Fecteau

Joyce Fecteau passed to eternal life on September 23, 2024, at the age of 82.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 62 years, Major; six children – Lee (Tricia) Fecteau, Andre Fecteau, Jonathan (Rebecca) Fecteau, Kristin (Steven) Mosher, Karin Fecteau, Molly Kell; eight grandchildren and twin great-grandsons and numerous other family and friends.

She was predeceased by daughter, Patricia Kell.

Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, friend, and an unwavering advocate for the dignity of every human life. Her commitment to the pro-life cause was more than a passion—it was a calling she embraced with her whole heart. She believed that every life, from conception to natural death, was a sacred gift from God. For years, she stood as a voice for the voiceless, tirelessly advocating for the unborn and providing assistance and love to pregnant mothers in crisis.

Her family was her greatest pride, and she poured her whole being into raising her children. Her love of children extended beyond her own—she opened her home to anyone her kids brought home, four foster children, and a Vietnamese refugee family of five when Siagon fell in 1975.

Joyce loved flowers and her roses were legendary. She loved working in her gardens and her tables were frequently graced with bouquets of fresh flowers she grew herself.

Her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life. Joyce lived her faith with quiet strength, regularly attending Mass, praying the Rosary, and entrusting every aspect of her life to God.

A celebration of her life will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, with visitation at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. A short service will follow for the interment of ashes in the Columbarium on the campus of Holy Family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Mulier Care, a non-profit organization based in Nashville, Tennessee, which provides assistance to women who have minimal resources and are facing crisis or unplanned pregnancies. https://giving.myamplify.io//app/giving/muliercare

