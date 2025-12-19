OBITUARY: Joyce Faye Stancliff

Joyce Faye Stancliff, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away December 16, 2025. She was born in Moss, TN to the late Raymond Riley and Selma Spear. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Frank Vernon Stancliff; her sister Imogene Hutcherson and brother-in-law Benjamin Hutcherson.

She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, Nonnie and a friend. Her family moved from farm to farm working crops until they bought a farm in Celina, TN where they settled and raised their family of 5 girls.

Growing up on a farm she had many responsibilities teaching her a strong work ethic and how to make do.

Farm life taught her to garden, cook, raise livestock and sew clothes for herself and her sisters.

Soon after moving to Nashville, TN she married Frank Vernon Stancliff on May 21, 1960, at the West End Church of Christ.

Joyce worked at St Thomas Hospital as an EKG tech for several years. In in 1963 she had Laura Renee and in 1967 Lisa Faye.

To be at home with the girls, she baby sat and worked at a preschool.

Her sewing skill served her well allowing her to do alterations which led to a very successful drapery business. She and Frank worked the drapery business together utilizing both of their strengths.

Joyce and Frank were active members at Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ.

Their hospitality skills made them effective leaders for the 49’ers and Brother’s Keepers ministry. For many years, they were responsible for making coffee for during Sunday school.

Joyce and Frank enjoyed traveling together.

Joyce loved best of all having her family all together at their home on Bobby Drive.

Joyce is survived by daughters: Laura Renee Lawrence (John) and Lisa Faye Case (Tony), grandchildren Erin Tuley (Travis), Jason Lawrence (Heather), Alex Bates (Hannah), Kelly Lawrence (Kelsey). Great grandchildren: Lyla Tuley, Jonathan Lawrence, Reese Tuley; Sisters: Barbara Nesbett (Bill), Eva Nell Keen (Jerry), Brenda Gaye Rahrer (David).

A private Memorial Service will be held at Williamson Memorial.

The care of Joyce Faye Stancliff and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

