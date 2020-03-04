Joyce passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Watkins, MN on October 6, 1923 and grew up on the family farm in Forest City, MN.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Ewald and Lillian Shoutz Dollerschell and brother, Orville Dollerschell. She is survived by: sons, Earl (Nina Todd) Hanson and Eric Hanson; daughter, Susan Coleman; brothers, Dale (Floy) Dollerschell and Allen (Marcia) Dollerschell; grandchildren, Sean (Bridget) Walsh and Meredith (Jordan) Smith; great grandchildren, Schyler and Saylor Smith, as well as 16 nieces and nephews.

Always industrious and hard working. Joyce worked as a secretary and administrative assistant, retiring at age 72, after 22 years as administrative assistant to the scout executive for the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Never one to relax for long, she began her various part-time careers, as a realtor, working with the Nashville Tourist and Convention Bureau, and probably her favorite, working as a volunteer reading tutor at Una Elementary. She finally retired at the age of 90.

Joyce was a founding member of Priest Lake Presbyterian Church and over the years served as an elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She also treasured her time in bible study groups and her relationships with so many church members and with her pastor, a fellow Minnesotan. She also had many other loving and supportive friends. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Ashley Guild and the wonderful staff at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. A memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020, at the Priest Lake Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Cindy Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Priest Lake Presbyterian Church or Alive Hospice in Nashville,TN