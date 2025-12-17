OBITUARY: Joyce Diane Day

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Joyce Diane Day, who passed away peacefully on December 7, 2025, while visiting her youngest daughter in Franklin, Tennessee. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing.

Joyce Diane Day was a woman of remarkable strength, kindness, and courage. She was the foundation of her family, whose love, guidance, and unwavering devotion shaped the lives of those she cherished. Her family was truly blessed to have her as its matriarch.

Joyce was born in Des Moines, Iowa on September 1st, 1953. She graduated from Polk High School in 1971. She married shortly thereafter and was blessed with three beautiful daughters, whom she lovingly raised and deeply cherished. In 1983, she relocated with her family to Arizona, where she built a distinguished career in healthcare administration. She served as a successful hospital administrator for the Heart Institute and later played an instrumental role in the opening of the Arizona Heart Hospital, from which she retired. Throughout her professional life, Joyce remained devoted to her family, giving selflessly of herself as a mother.

This loss is immeasurable. Joyce was a mother who knew her children completely, in both their strengths and shortcomings, and loved them unconditionally.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Garrett and Irma Vander Schel; her brother, Leonard Vander Schel; and her beloved daughter, Jennifer Day.

She is survived by her daughters, Angela Bannon (Garrett) and Stephanie Falletta (Nick); her cherished grandbabies, Liam, Madison, Ford, Levi, and Macy; her siblings Kendell Vander Schel, Lola Tschetter, David Vander Schel (Debbie), Kevin Vander Schel (Sharon), and Kris Woodward (Roger); as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

A private family burial will take place in Prairie City, Iowa at a later date and will be announced.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Arizona Humane Society in loving memory of Joyce Diane Day.

Joyce Diane Day leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and devotion. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

