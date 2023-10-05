OBITUARY: Joyce Carolynn Ruppel

Joyce Carolynn Ruppel, age 84 of Brentwood, Tennessee went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Joyce was born in Sanford, NC on December 23, 1938, daughter of the late Robert Craven & Ruby Jane Johnson.

She went to school at Deep River High School, Sanford, NC. She graduated from Atlantic Christian College in 1961, with a Degree in Art. She worked as an Art Teacher in Delaware until she met the charming Capt. Ruppel, assigned to Dover Air Force Base. She married Robert Dawson Ruppel on June 15, 1963, in Dover, Delaware.

She loved working as an art teacher in the schools, until motherhood called in 1964. She loved crafting and anything artistic! From making Stained Glass windows, Ceramics, Paper and Card making to decorating her home for the holidays and special events. She spent hours in her yard making sure her flowers and plants were taken care of. She loved and could grow anything! She LOVED her friends and family deeply, especially her 5 grandchildren and her cats, Zoe and Murphy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Craven and Ruby Jane Johnson, Nephew Benjamin E. Johnson.

Survivors include Husband of 60 years, Robert D. Ruppel, Randall Craven Ruppel (Sharelle) of Murfreesboro, TN, Kurt Dawson Ruppel (Sharon) of Oak Ridge, NC, Carolyn Ruppel Evans (John) of San Antonio, TX. Brother Robert Johnson (Vivian) of Whiteville, NC. Grandchildren, Nathan, Caroline, Annabelle, Craven and Addison. Murphy and Zoe, her feline babies

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN where a celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at 2:00 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: the American Cancer Society. www.donate.cancer.org or Scouts of America www.scouting.org

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/