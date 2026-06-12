Joyce Leona Best, age 79 of Lebanon, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away June 5, 2026. She was born in Tampa, Florida to the late Henry and Mary Leona Browning. Joyce was a retired pharmacy technician for Baptist Hospital in Nashville, TN. She spent her retirement years as an elderly companion and caregiver. She enjoyed making floral arrangements and wreaths. Joyce also enjoyed sewing, crafting, putting up seasonal decorations and collecting knick knacks. She loved country music and going to the CMA’s. During football season, you would find her dressed in her COWBOY’S gear rooting for her favorite team! Most of all she loved spending time with her family, cooking, laughing and having fun. She was feisty just like her mom, strong willed and had a zest for life. Joyce had passed those characteristics and hobbies on to her children, grands, etc…and that is her legacy that she leaves behind. As the song says…” you were loved by someone, touched by someone, held by someone, meant something to someone, loved somebody, touched somebody’s heart along the way, you can look back and say, YOU WERE LOVED.”

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Best; son, Danny Sullivan; sisters, Betty Ramey, Mary Sue Jordan and Shirley Moolhysen; brothers, Jacob Browning, Harold Browning, Henry Browning and Jimmy Browning. She is survived by her son, Douglas (Pearl) Sullivan; daughters, Lori (Mark) Staaf and Lisa (Mirando) Walton; brother, Morgan (Dorothea) Browning; grandchildren, Ashlee (Erick) Langford, Billy (Kathy) Hernandez, JR Gutierrez, Scott (Haley) Staaf, Michael Staaf, Natasha Sullivan, Jerrica Sullivan, Danny Sullivan, Jr., Dillon Sullivan, Chandalae (Isaac) Cain, Boriah Walton and Siriah Walton; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Carson & Dawson Langford; Bentley Hernandez; Zoey, Keller, Ryder, Clark, Liberty & Olive Staaf; Aliyah, Michaela & Landon Staaf and Carter Cain.

Graveside service will be held 9:00AM Sunday, July 19, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.