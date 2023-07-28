OBITUARY: Joyce Avis Anderson

Joyce Avis Anderson, 64 years of age, of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Joyce was born January 3, 1959, in Nashville, TN, to the late Henry Edward LeMay and Mary Virginia (Barnes) Peach.

She loved her fur baby, “Oreo”; she was very funny, witty, and loved to fish. She enjoyed collecting jewelry and nick-nack’s and hated wearing shoes.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Jeffery LeMay and William Thomas LeMay; and sisters, Janie Lollis and Vicky Ann Newton.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael Anderson; children, April (Joseph) Carney, Johnny (Teleen) LeMay, and Mary LeMay; grandchildren, Justin, Julie Ann, Jonathon, Austin, Jacob, Johnny, Jeff, Tristin, Dacoda, Taylor, Kayliana, Michael, Timmy, and Naveah; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Christine Luffman and Joline LeMay; and brothers, Daniel LeMay, Richard LeMay, and Michael LeMay.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Fairview Chapel of Dickson Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Fairview Chapel. Interment will follow in Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be left at https://www.dicksonfuneralhome.com

