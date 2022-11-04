OBITUARY: Joyce Anne Cannon Tingle White

Joyce Anne Cannon Tingle White, age 85, resident of Thompson’s Station, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital.

Joyce was born December 27, 1936 in Anderson, Alabama and was the daughter of the late Johnie Franklin Cannon and the late Ruby Nola Parker Cannon Randolph.

When she was eight years old, her life was forever changed when her Daddy was called up to serve his country. He died as a result of injuries sustained on D- Day 1944. She experienced not only the loss of her father and food rationing with great hardship as a result of the Great Depression. Based on her childhood experiences, Joyce grew into a strong and independent person and raised her children in a like manner. Her legacy was to pass on to her children a very strong work ethic, a sense of humor, love of wine and a “get on with it” attitude.

She is survived by her three daughters, Patricia Tingle Lemons of Thompson’s Station, Annette Kay Tingle of Thompson’s Station, and Jannette (Kenneth P.) Doran of Franklin; son, Mike (Shannon) Tingle of Spring Hill grandchildren, Joey (Lisa) Ford of Toney, AL, Jimmy (Carmen) Ford of Columbia, Jill (Trey) Coleman of Culleoka, Shannon Potts, Jason (Holly) Potts, and Hunter Tingle, all of Columbia; 9 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces, and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Marshall Tingle; second husband, W.M. “Bill” White; infant brother, Ellis Eudean Cannon; and sister, Gayle Inman, and son-in-law Phil Lemons.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, November 4th at 12:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens. Family visitation with friends will be on Friday from 11:00 AM until the 12:00 PM service hour.

Pallbearers will be Ken Doran, Jason Potts, Weston Potts, Hunter Tingle, Trey Coleman, and Chris Inman.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

