OBITUARY: Joyce Ann Walraven

Joyce Ann Walraven, age 81, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2024, with her two sons, Ron and Jeff, and their wives, Velma and Dayna, by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ronal Lew Walraven.

Joyce was born to Charles and Marion Hagon in Fenton, Michigan on March 18, 1942.

She is survived by her sons, Ron (Velma) and Jeff (Dayna). She is also survived by her eight grandchildren Jordan (Kyle) Jensen, Matthew (Olivia), Cole, Emma, Grace, Luke (Jennifer), Sydney and Taylor and three great-grandchildren, Jaimes, Leilani and Logan. Also surviving are three siblings, Eugene and David Hagon and Mildred (Hagon) Burge.

Joyce grew up on a dairy farm in Linden where she learned the value of hard work. A year after graduating from high school, she married Ronal on July 28, 1962, in Linden, Michigan. Their lives took them on adventures as they moved many times. Their adventures took them to various states including Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona, back to Michigan, Tennessee, Delaware and finally back to Tennessee where they settled. It was while they were in Arizona that Ron and Joyce came to know the Lord as Savior. When they moved to back to Michigan, they became active members of First Baptist Church of Troy and then Antioch Baptist Church where they served in Awana and Vacation Bible School.

As Ron and Joyce moved from state to state, she developed a passion for and took great care in decorating each home uniquely. In addition to her passion for decorating, Joyce pursued many hobbies during her lifetime. She was an excellent cook and took great delight in preparing many family and holiday meals through the years. She was a very talented seamstress, cake decorator, macrame artist, doll maker, and quilter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at graveside at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee, 37064.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements made by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home (615-794-2289) www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email