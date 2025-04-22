OBITUARY: Joyce Ann Pounds Doten

Joyce Ann Pounds Doten, age 81, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, April 18, 2025 at home after a brave battle with cancer. Born on January 16, 1944, in Shelby County, Tennessee, Joyce was the daughter of the late William E. Pounds and the late Wilma Emily Jane Truelove Pounds.

Joyce devoted over thirty years of her career to Cadillac GMC before retiring in 1999 as a regional distribution manager. After retiring, she soon returned to the workforce with GM R*Works, where she worked until her second retirement in 2015. Never one to sit still for long, Joyce moved to TN to work for World Vision, and then spent the following nine years working at Publix in Franklin, Tennessee.

A faithful Christian, Joyce served as a deacon and a member of North River Baptist Church, in Roswell, GA for over 20 years. After moving to TN, she joined, and was an active member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. She found joy and purpose in serving her church communities, especially through her involvement with the technology and sound ministry on Sundays.

Joyce was a loving friend, coworker, and neighbor, but her favorite title was mom. She dedicated her life to raising her only daughter, and always put her first in everything she did. She also enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, like shopping, playing games and cards with friends, and spending time at home with her fur babies.

Anyone who knew her would say that she was extremely generous; she always thought of others and loved to give to those around her. She also had a great sense of humor. The laughter she brought to her friends and family will always be remembered by those who knew her.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Ashley (Michael) Freeman of Simpsonville, South Carolina; her brother, Jack (Yvonne) Pounds of Collierville, Tennessee; and her nephews, Darin (Jenny) Pounds and Jackie (Leslie) Pounds.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM at Spring Hill United Methodist Church, with visitation at the church beginning at 11:45 AM. She will be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens in Columbia, Tennessee. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Spring Hill United Methodist Church.