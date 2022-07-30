OBITUARY: Joy Matthews McKnight

Mrs. Joy Matthews McKnight of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, she was 84 years old.

She was born in Pavo, Georgia.

She worked as a Registered Nurse with Georgia Baptist Hospital and was also employed for 22 years with the State of Georgia as a Disability Adjudicator.

Preceded in death by her parents, Maxine McLeod and James Hampton Matthews, husband, Harold Briggs McKnight, II, brother, Jimmy Matthews, sister-in-law, Joy Matthews.

Survived by, son, Michael (Angela Flores) McKnight, daughter, Lynn (William) Rieger, sister, Kay O’Connor, grandchildren, Lauren (Robert) Mott, Briggs McKnight, Mary Rieger, Bo (Madeline) Rieger and great-grandchild, Leon Mott.

A memorial service will be conducted at Grace Episcopal Church at 12 noon on August 6, 2022. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Joseph N. Davis will be officiating.

Donations may be made to The Well Outreach (www.springhillwell.org) or InTown Collaborative Ministries (www.intowncm.org)

