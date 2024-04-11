OBITUARY: Josie Ann Glenetski Blazic

Josie Ann Glenetski Blazic, a beacon of loving kindness and unwavering faith, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Born on March 12, 1938, in Wausau, Wisconsin, Josie’s early years were filled with the warmth of a large family, being one of 11 siblings.

She was a cherished wife to her devoted husband, Larry Blazic, for 62 remarkable years, and a nurturing mother to her sons, Kent, Kevin (Belinda) and Keith (Stacie), and her late daughter Kim, as well as a loving Son-in-law to Matthew Watkins.

Josie’s journey through life was marked by her selfless dedication to others, a trait that shone brightly in her professional life. After graduating from high school, she pursued her passion for helping those in need by obtaining a Registered Nurse degree, specializing in Psychiatry. She worked tirelessly as a psychiatric nurse, touching countless lives with her compassion and expertise until her well-deserved retirement.

Her spirit of service extended beyond her profession, as she was an active and devoted member of the Holy Family Catholic Church. Her faith was a cornerstone of her existence, guiding her through life’s trials and tribulations with grace and serenity.

Among her many joys, were Poka Dancing, playing the accordion. Josie also cherished the times spent bowling, where she not only enjoyed the sport but also the camaraderie and friendships it brought into her life. Her love for bowling was paralleled only by the love she had for her family, including her treasured grandchildren Kyle, Lawson, Nicole, and Brian, who will carry forward the legacy of her kindness.

Josie was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Kim Watkins, in 2021, and by her parents, Edward Glenetski and Theresa Ostrowlski. Her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her, but the memories she created with her family and friends will continue to provide comfort and solace.

As we bid farewell to Josie Ann Glenetski Blazic, we celebrate a life well-lived, a life that was a testament to the power of love and faith. Her legacy is one of unwavering support, boundless love, and a life of service to others. She has left an indelible mark on the hearts of those she touched, and her spirit will continue to inspire and guide us.

Service Schedule:

Visitation:

Saturday, April 27, 2024

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Holy Family Catholic Church

9100 Crockett Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027

Memorial Service:

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Starts at 11:00 am (Central time)

Holy Family Catholic Church

9100 Crockett Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027

