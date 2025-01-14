OBITUARY: Joshua Phillip Gibbs

Joshua Phillip Gibbs, age 40, passed from this life on January 9, 2025, ten weeks after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Josh was born in Nashville on June 29, 1984, and grew up in Williamson County.

He attended Walnut Grove Elementary and graduated from David Lipscomb High School (now Lipscomb Academy) in 2003. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in metals from Tennessee Tech University where he studied at the Appalachian Center for Craft.

Josh was an artist who had an amazing mind and memory. We were constantly in awe of his knowledge of animals, science, history, and trivia. His dry sense of humor brought us times of fun and laughter.

He was creative and passionate about his art. During his time at Tennessee Tech he created many art pieces including jewelry, furniture, pottery, and various metal pieces.

He also was an avid collector of action figures and had an extensive collection of Transformers. At his request, the collections will be sold and the proceeds donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Hilda Gibbs and Howard and Vera Williams.

He is survived by his parents, Phil and Karen Gibbs of Franklin, sister Kelsey Gibbs, and sister-in-law Andrea Clark of Nashville. He is also survived by a large extended family including loving aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

A visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 18th from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Otter Creek Church, 409 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN. A brief time of remembrance will take place at 2:00 PM, after which the visitation will continue. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at this link, https://www.stjude.org/ or to AGAPE Nashville at this link, (https://agapenashville.org/).

